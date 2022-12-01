Darren Moore reveals what makes West Brom boss Carlos Corberan “very, very different”

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan is “very, very different” due to his work ethic and attention to detail, according to former Baggies boss and current Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Corberan was appointed as Steve Bruce’s permanent replacement in October and has led Albion out of the bottom three thanks to a run of three wins on the bounce ahead of the World Cup break.

The Spaniard has helped to bring some of the good feeling back at the Championship club and there have already been murmurings about a potential play-off push in the second half of the season.

Corberan certainly knows what that takes, having reached the play-off final with Huddersfield Town last season, but there is plenty of work to do before the top six is within reach.

What he’s done at The Hawthorns already has drawn admiring glances from across the EFL and Moore, who played for and managed Albion, is the latest to heap praise on him.

Speaking on the Express & Star’s Baggies Broadcast podcast, the Owls boss revealed what makes Corberan different.

He said: “Yeah, for me, obviously you know I’ve been watching events unfold there at the club since I left and obviously it’s been an up and down time for the Albion. I’ve just I’ve always wanted the best for the football club.

“Having met Carlos, he’s a real top top guy, a real, real thoroughbred. He is very hard-working and very diligent with his work.

“He absolutely will squeeze the life out of everybody because of his work ethic, which I think is what the Albion need.

“I think what the club wants, which I’ve always consistently said, is the players buying into what he’s about, he’s very different, very, very different.

“He’ll work morning and afternoon sessions. It’ll be very diligent with the work, but he’s a real thoroughbred and his work ethic won’t be ever be called into question.

“His methods are straight and consistent.

“So hopefully the team, like I said, you know, they’ve got the players in the building, it’s everybody sort of going back to scratch, basics and allowing it to build it from within.

“Because certainly the skill and the experience is in the building, it’s just everybody wiping the slate clean and coming together and performing to their full potential.”

West Brom ramp up their preparations for the return of Championship football tomorrow when they take on Spanish side Elche in a friendly.

The Verdict

Given his phenomenal service to the club, you’d imagine Moore’s opinion will be well respected among the Albion faithful and they should love his thoughts on the current coach at the helm.

Lots has been said about how hard Corberan has had the players working and it seems that is set to be a pillar of his tenure at The Hawthorns.

That is no bad thing and could be just what is needed to get the best out of a very talented group of players.

The World Cup break should prove really useful for Corberan and the Baggies as they look to get their season back on track.