Despite heading into the tie facing a 4-0 deficit, Thursday night's play-off clash with Peterborough United under the lights at Hillsborough proved to be a brilliant one.

Indeed, not only did the Owls somehow level things on aggregate by winning 4-0 on the night, with the match going all the way to penalties, Darren Moore's side ensured they were the team heading to Wembley via spot kicks.

Of course, having overseen the comeback, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore deserves a tremendous amount of credit, as do his players.

How did Darren Moore celebrate Sheffield Wednesday's victory?

Indeed, after the match, the Owls' boss was asked if he would celebrate at home after what had been a busy night.

In response to that, the following exchange occurred between the BBC Radio Sheffield reporter and Moore.

"Yeah, I will a little bit," Moore replied when asked the above, via Rob Staton's Twitter.

The reporter then asked what a Darren Moore celebration looked like, to which Moore replied, in rather tongue in cheek fashion: "Erm, some jelly snakes...sweets"

"I know it is [bad for you] but I just can't help it."

What else did Darren Moore say about Sheffield Wednesday's victory?

Earlier in the interview published on Rob Staton's Twitter page, Darren Moore also reflected on the victory itself, revealing how he felt the fans at Hillsborough had driven his side in the victory.

"For me it's not really sunk in yet," Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield's Rob Staton.

"I'm just really pleased for everybody connected with the football club.

"It's probably a historical game in terms of the football, but, I'm just pleased for us all that when we stick together, what can be achieved.

"It's only been achieved tonight by us all sticking together. We had a rallying call to get the fans to come out tonight and be in full voice and they were that tonight.

"They kept the players going, when they were cramping up at the end, they kept them going and the boys showed great character."

When is the League One play-off semi-final?

The Sky Bet League One play-off final is set to take place on Monday 29th May, at Wembley Stadium, as per the EFL website.

Kick-off for the clash is scheduled for 3PM.

Sheffield Wednesday will face the winners of Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley in the final, with their second leg set to take place on Friday night.