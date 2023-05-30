Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed he will meet with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri "in the next few days" to sort out the contract situation at Hillsborough.

12 of Moore's players - Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ryan Galvin, Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt, Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson, David Stockdale, and Josh Windass - are out of contract this summer, which means he and Chansiri have some decisions to make ahead of the return to the Championship.

Experienced duo Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer are both set to stay on due to contract extensions.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls secured promotion courtesy of Windass' 123rd-minute winner against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in Monday's League One play-off final at Wembley.

There was little to choose between the two local rivals on the day - even after the Tykes were reduced to 10 men due to Adam Phillips' late challenge on Lee Gregory.

It looked as though for the third time in three days an EFL play-off final was headed to penalties but Windass met Gregory's pullback with a flying header to send the Wednesday fans into dreamland, and Moore's side back to the second tier, with what was effectively the last kick of the game.

Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday contract claim

Speaking after the game, Moore said that while the whole squad would soak in the moment and enjoy their celebrations, the preparations for next season would soon be pushed into overdrive as they prepare for the challenge of the Championship.

The Wednesday boss was pressed on the contract situation at Hillsborough, with the future of a large chunk of his squad uncertain, and indicated that he would meet with Chansiri to sort that this week - with news expected soon.

"Yeah, yeah. In the next few days," said Moore.

"We'll enjoy tonight, I'll get with the chairman in the next day or two and we'll discuss those and start moving things forward."

Which players could leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

Moore and Chansiri face some interesting decisions ahead of the return to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and Josh Windass celebrating the Owls' victory.

The current squad was very much one built to win promotion to League One and a slightly different makeup will be needed to establish themselves in the second tier.

You'd imagine the likes of Byers, Dele-Bashiru, Johnson, and Windass will be among those that Moore will be desperate to keep hold of while Galvin, Hunt, and Stockdale seem the prime candidates to depart.

We should get some answers soon.