Darren Moore reveals thoughts over League One table and Sheffield Wednesday’s approach

Sheffield Wednesday are a side that certainly have both eyes on a promotion from League One this season but boss Darren Moore has insisted his team will take it one game at a time this campaign.

The Owls boss, who was speaking via the club’s official website, has claimed that he feels the third tier standings will only take shape ‘in May’ with nothing ‘won or lost’ at this early stage in the third tier season.

Since taking the reins at Hillsborough, Moore has been tasked with trying to get the side back into the Championship and back into a position to push on in the EFL and towards the Premier League again. Last time around, it looked like he could deliver on that goal already only for the play-offs to not go their way.

12 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 In what decade did Carlton Palmer sign for Sheffield Wednesday? 1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s

This year, the side will be desperate to go one better and so far, they are doing that too. They finished in fourth last season and this campaign they are currently sat nicely in third. They’re close to the automatic promotion spots, are sat nicely in the play-off places and may even have hopes of a title tilt to boot.

However, rather than get carried away with where his side are at this stage of the season, boss Moore has insisted he isn’t thinking about their league positioning yet and about a promotion. Instead, the manager has the approach of taking things ‘one game at a time’ and will be hoping that method can deliver a promotion back to the Championship.

Speaking about it then, Darren Moore said: “I was asked at the weekend about when I believe the league table starts to take shape and my answer was clear – in May. Nothing is won or lost at this stage of the season. We will continue to take one game at a time, we play the game, we draw a line through it and we move on. That is my mantra as a manager. There are so many games in this division, we have the cup competitions on top of that, there is no time to dwell on the past, we can only look forward.”

The Verdict

Darren Moore has proven his mettle as a boss in League One and a promotion at the end of the season would really cement the manager as a solid option in this league.

Some Wednesday supporters haven’t always been big fans of the boss and when things have gotten tricky over the last two seasons, there have sometimes even been calls for the manager to lose his job. Regardless of that, the former Doncaster boss has been able to deliver a play-off spot and has now got his side playing even better this time around.

With the club currently sat in third, they’ll be hoping they can be there or thereabouts again this season. Based on their current form, you would think they’ll bag at least a play-off spot and in all honesty, an automatic promotion cannot be ruled out for the Owls this campaign.

As Moore says though, it is still early days in the League One season and the club won’t be getting carried away just yet. They’ll take it a game at a time and hope that it can land them a promotion this campaign.