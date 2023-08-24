Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed he is now looking for his "next employer" and has issued a message to his former side, thanking "everybody at the club" and wishing them "the best going forward".

Moore won promotion back to the Championship with the Owls last term - overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the play-off semi-final and then seeing his side beat local rivals Barnsley with a stoppage-time goal at Wembley - but left over the summer after a disagreement with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Chansiri brought in Xisco Munoz as his replacement and claimed in a statement that the change in the dugout had been a result of the 49-year-old coach demanding a sizeable salary increase.

Darren Moore breaks his silence

Moore has now broken his silence and reputed those claims, suggesting he parted ways with Wednesday as his vision for the club moving forward differed from the owner.

He told Sky Sports: "After Wembley and the dust had settled, we had a meeting, the chairman and myself, to continue what was discussed in the build-up to it.

"I'm clear on record saying irrespective of what division the club was in our targets were set in mind.

"When we had the meeting, the vision set at that timescale was just a little bit out of line.

"Amicably we came to an agreement at the time and decided it wasn't right. The decision was made for me to step away and the club to continue.

"That's why, a lot of noise was made at the time, but I never said anything because my emphasis was to allow Sheffield Wednesday to continue and move forward and allow the chairman to bring in a manager of his choice that he felt would take the club forwards. I've got no grievance with that decision.

"It was a private conversation between me and him. I know there was a lot said about the salary - but it was never about the money side of it. It was purely and strictly about the football."

In a separate interview with the Sheffield Star, Moore reiterated that he didn't leave for financial reasons and offered further insight into how things had played out.

He said: “I didn’t want to leave Sheffield Wednesday

“It wasn’t about money, and I had already started working for the following season. I was prepared to negotiate, I wanted my agent to do that negotiation but the chairman wasn’t interested in negotiating with my agent – he wanted to do it with me.

“But there was no negotiation, it was a take it or leave it offer, and I gave my point of view.”

He added: “The chairman asked me what I was looking for from the football club and my reply was that I just wanted a contract that shows that you value me… The chairman was asking for a figure, but I said to him ‘I just know that I want to be the manager of your football club.’ He kept asking for a number... I never wanted to leave the football club, I’ve made that clear.”

Darren Moore hints at return to management

Moore finished by outlining his stance on returning to management and sending a classy message to his former club.

He said: “I’m not looking for this to drag on. I’m just looking for my next employer, my next adventure. I just didn’t want people thinking that my exit was a case of me trying to earn as much as possible. I wanted to speak to you as the local press because we’ve known each other for two years and just say a big thank you to everybody at the club and wish them the best going forward. I want to draw a line under it.”

In his Sky Sports interview, Moore clarified what he was looking for from his next job.

He said: “You always want it to be the right one, and you always want the right one to come… where your ambitions are met really, in terms of that going forward. So absolutely, you’d want that one, and hopefully that opportunity will come.”