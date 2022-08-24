Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday stance on more summer signings

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has not ruled out the League One club making more signings before the summer transfer window closes but suggested they would need to be players that “we feel can benefit or move the team on”.

Mallik Wilks became the latest new arrival at Hillsborough on Monday, ending the Owls’ long pursuit of the attacker, and is the 10th signing through the door this summer.

There are still eight days to go until the window closes and, speaking to Yorkshire Live after last night’s 3-0 victory over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, Moore refused to rule out bringing in more players but did offer a qualifier.

He said: “If anything comes available that we feel can benefit or move the team on.

“At the moment, it is about the team settling down and the window closing and us getting on with it.

“Hopefully, we don’t get any more injuries where we feel at the 11th hour we have to jump in at the 11th hour for a replacement.

“I am pleased with Mallik as that was a long drawn-out one. We want to blow off the cobwebs and get him going.”

It’s been a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign for Wednesday. Moore’s side are fourth in the table with 10 points from five games but have already played a number of other sides fancied to challenge for promotion or the play-offs this term.

They drew with Portsmouth on the opening weekend have beaten MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, and Bolton Wanderers but suffered defeat at the hands of Peterborough United.

The Verdict

It’s been a busy and impressive window already for Wednesday but supporters will love to hear Moore indicate that they’re not necessarily done yet.

Their squad is absolutely packed with quality but should a player that would improve them become available – potentially a Premier League loanee, for example – then it could make sense for them to strike.

The pressure is on the manager to secure promotion this season and he may just want to make one or two more tweaks late in the window.

Wednesday are also waiting on assessments on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ben Heneghan, and Dom Iorfa, which could influence their decision-making.

