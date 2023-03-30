Darren Moore has revealed the feeling in the Sheffield Wednesday dressing room after they came back to draw 2-2 with Cheltenham Town was disappointment as the Owls had two or three chances to get a winner.

The Yorkshire club would have moved back above Plymouth Argyle to the top of League One with a win last night but found themselves 2-0 down after 69 minutes at The County Ground.

It looked as though they were on course for a third-consecutive defeat but they dug deep - pulling themselves back level courtesy of goals from Aden Flint and Lee Gregory.

Wednesday were the ones chasing the winner in the dying moments and they were not without chances. Dennis Aderniran fired over at the back post and then Will Vaulks struck the post with his edge-of-the-box strike but it wasn't to be.

Moore told club media there were positives for the Owls to take after the fight they showed to bounce back but revealed that the overriding feeling in the dressing room after the game was disappointment.

He said: "When Flinty comes on and scores the goal, we felt on the pitch that we'd get the second goal. Then, even with six or seven minutes to go when we got back in the game after 87, 88 minutes we thought we had enough time to probably go and get a winner.

"We had two, well three, glorious chances to get the winner so we're a bit disappointed. The boys are a bit, not flat in there, but disappointed that we didn't get the three points because [that's why] we certainly came here."

Wednesday remain a point off the top but will overtake leaders Plymouth, who are not in League One action this weekend, with a draw or a win against Lincoln City on Saturday.

The Verdict

Moore's insight into the response of the Wednesday squad is interesting.

Their response - disappointment - to last night's result will likely be echoed by supporters, who will have expected their side to come away from the game against Cheltenham will all three points.

Three games without a win is a concern at this point in the season but the hope is that the late comeback can give the Owls momentum ahead of Saturday.

It's vital they get back to winning ways against Lincoln - with Ipswich Town and Barnsley breathing down their necks.