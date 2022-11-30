Darren Moore opens up on Sheffield Wednesday player keen for an opportunity to impress

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that he and goalkeeper Cameron Dawson have had good conversations about his current situation.

Dawson, who spent the season out on loan at Exeter City last season, has been second choice inbetween the sticks at Hillsborough so far this season, appearing only in cup competitions.

David Stockdale is keeping him out of the side, and now Darren Moore has revealed that Dawson is eager for an opportunity to impress.

“We’ve had a good few conversations,” Moore explained via The Star. “I like Daws as a man, he’s a giant of a man. He’ll look you in the face, he’s very calm and articulate with his views.”

“We’ve had some great chats as a man and as a player and I really feel he’s in a different place to when we arrived and he was carrying that injury and needed game time.

“We sent him to Exeter and the loan worked a treat in terms of him and the club. He’s come back determined to play and wants that opportunity.

It was a successful spell for the shot-stopper in Devon, making 50 appearances in total for Exeter as they secured promotion to League Two.

Indeed, Dawson did so keeping 18 league clean sheets, too.

Having experienced such regular time and such highs, Dawson’s eagerness for an opportunity is perhaps understandable.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 25 CAMERON DAWSON 25 31

Darren Moore has urged him to keep going and stay ready, just in case an opportunity presents itself.

“There are goalkeepers in League One he’s looking at and probably feels he has more attributes than them, but he’s not playing.” Moore added.

“Outfield players can be versatile and move people around. Goalkeepers are in a unique position.

“Goalkeepers understand it, but they want to play. And he wants to play. He’s waiting for the opportunity. He doesn’t want to wish anything on David but he’s ready to step in.

“He knows my views. He just has to keep going and stay sharp. Situations can come when you least expect them.”

The Verdict

First of all, this is a great headache to have if you are Darren Moore.

Not only has he got an experienced and capable first choice in David Stockdale, but an eager and hungry back up ready to step in if the opportunity arises.

Of course, there could be an element of that situation being difficult to manage, but it sounds as though Darren Moore has got it well under control for now.

Stockdale has 10 clean sheets in 19 league matches so far, so it’s hardly as if a change is imminent given that form.