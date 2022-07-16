Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday fitness concerns

Darren Moore has explained the absences of some key players in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth.

The Owls are currently in Portugal, where they face the newly promoted Premier League side on Friday.

But the likes of Jack Hunt, Marvin Johnson, Akin Famewo and Michael Smith all sat out the game, as well as Will Vaulks.

Vaulks is currently nursing a quad injury which is keeping him out of action.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned four were simply left out of the side as a pre-caution, with no risks seen as necessary at this stage of pre-season.

“We’ve not picked knocks or anything, but a few of the boys just had a little tightness,” said Moore, via the Star.

“Because we picked those up, I left Jack Hunt, Marvin, Akin and Michael Smith out for tonight. I just didn’t want to take the risk.

“All of them were just a bit of tightness so I just said ‘No chance’, taking that risk. All of them should be fine for next week.”

It has been a summer of squad turnover at Hillsborough, with Famewo, Vaulks and Smith making up three of the seven new additions to Moore’s squad.

The Owls will be hoping to sustain a promotion push in League One this season, having fallen just short in the previous campaign.

A semi-final play-off place defeat to Sunderland secured the team’s place in the third division for another year.

Wednesday’s season gets underway on July 30 as the Owls face Portsmouth.

The Verdict

Playing it safe is the right call, even if it comes at a frustrating time.

This is when players need to be getting minutes in order to get match sharp ahead of a gruelling season.

Already missing matches due to knocks doesn’t bode well and Moore will be hoping this group all get out for some quality playing time in their remaining friendlies.

There is a lot of pressure on the manager to get it right this season, with a proper promotion challenge seen as an absolute must.