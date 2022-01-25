Darren Moore reveals reasoning behind Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to sign Jordan Storey

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that he decided to sign Jordan Storey due to the fact that his side have struggled with consistency in this area during the current campaign.

Whereas the Owls have been relatively impressive in an attacking sense at this level, their progress in League One has been hampered by an inability to prevent their opponents from scoring in recent weeks.

Since securing a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra, the Owls have conceded 11 goals in their last four league games.

Three of these fixtures have culminated in defeat for Wednesday who will need to step up to the mark in the remainder of the campaign if they are to secure a top-six finish.

Storey became Wednesday’s first signing of the January window last week as he joined the club on a temporary basis from Preston North End.

The defender could potentially be in line to make his debut for the Owls when they face Ipswich Town this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has explained why he opted to swoop for Storey.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Storey, the Wednesday boss said: “We’ve brought him in for a reason, and that’s not for one game.

“It’s for the entire second half of the season.

“It’s an area that I felt needed more balance and consistency. and it’s about putting the right person in the right position.

“That’s something we’ve not had for a large amount of games because of the injuries that we’ve had.

“That’s why we’ve brought Jordan in.

“We’ll assess him; he’s been in for a couple of days and now we’ve got a full week to work so we’ll see how he goes for next week.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the likes of Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson have all struggled with their fitness this season, Wednesday clearly needed to bolster their options in this area during the current window and thus it was hardly a shock when they opted to swoop for Storey.

Although the defender has yet to feature in League One in his career to date, he has made 85 appearances in the second-tier for Preston and thus it may not take him too long to adapt to his new surroundings.

Whereas Hutchinson and Liam Palmer are likely to feature again at centre-back against Ipswich after participating in Wednesday’s recent defeat to Oxford United, Marvin Johnson could make way for Storey if Moore opts to deploy a 3-5-2 formation.

By delivering a positive performance this weekend, Storey could potentially retain his place in the Owls’ side for the foreseeable future.