Darren Moore reveals reaction of Sheffield Wednesday dressing room to play-off exit

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed the Owls dressing room was “very disappointed and quiet” after they were knocked out of the League One play-offs by Sunderland yesterday.

Patrick Roberts’ goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Black Cats a 2-1 aggregate lead in the tie and was enough to send them to Wembley, with Moore’s side now facing another season in the third tier.

Wednesday headed into the game needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit after defeat at the Stadium of Light on Friday and Lee Gregory grabbed the levelling goal in the 74th minute but Roberts popped up to convert Jack Clarke’s cross in the second of 10 added minutes.

Speaking to club media after the game, Moore looked for the positives but revealed that his squad was hurting as he offered an insight into the dressing room.

He said: “We amassed 85 points, over 20 players scoring goals, finishing in fourth position, we have things to build on.

“We have a very disappointed and quiet dressing room right now as you would expect.

“I’ve spoken to them but I don’t think my words will penetrate because their minds will still be on this game.

“From the campaign as a whole, there are a lot of positives but obviously right now it doesn’t feel like that because we have come to the end of the road.

“We will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down, regroup and go again.”

Sunderland now go on to Wembley to take on Wycombe, who came down alongside the Owls last term, while Moore’s side face an important summer as they prepare for another promotion push in 2022/23.

The Verdict

Everyone linked with the Yorkshire club has got to be hurting right now and Moore’s insight shows just how much promotion meant to the Wednesday squad.

Losing in the play-offs is a gutting blow but the Owls boss is right to look at the positives.

They’ve responded fairly well to their relegation and given the squad turnover last summer, have made a strong attempt at getting back up.

Wednesday will want to do all they can to ensure they go up automatically next season as they only have to look at last night’s opponents Sunderland, who have now been down for four seasons and could still face another season in the third, for just how long it can take to get back to the Championship.