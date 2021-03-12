Darren Moore reveals potential plan to combat potential Sheff Wed player absence

Chey Dunkley is in line to replace the suspended Julian Borner for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Darren Moore has confirmed.

Wednesday face league leaders Norwich City at Hillsborough this weekend, looking to return to winning ways after embarking on a run of six straight defeats.

The Owls will be without Julian Borner, though, who was sent off in their most recent result – a 3-0 defeat to Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Moore will be forced into making an enforced change on Sunday, then, with Chey Dunkley among those in contention to replace the suspended Borner.

Dunkley has endured a rocky season, missing the first four months of the season through injury, and he has since made only 11 league appearances for Wednesday.

But having been an unused substitute in three of their last four games, Moore has confirmed that Dunkley is in line to replace Borner this weekend.

Via Yorkshire Live, he said: “They have all a chance of playing this season and Chey is no different.

“He has had a stop-start season since coming back from injury. We have tried to get more volume of training into him.

“He’s one of the individuals that could potentially replace Julian Borner at the weekend.”

The Verdict

Dunkley has endured a tough campaign and it has taken a lot for him to recover from a fractured leg injury.

He is a top defender for this level and has all the attributes you want in a centre-half. He’s tall, strong and dominant the air.

He could be a perfect inclusion and could help to tighten up Wednesday’s defence, as the Owls look to return to winning ways and cause an upset against the high-flying Canaries.