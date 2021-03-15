Darren Moore reveals potential double Sheffield Wednesday boost ahead of Huddersfield clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Andre Green has returned to training now and also that defender Joost van Aken will be looked at this week after he also made a return to the grass.

The Owls suffered another painful defeat on Sunday losing 2-1 at home to league leaders Norwich City in a game that sort of summed up their campaign. Moore’s side played very well in the first half and got themselves into a priceless lead. However, lapses at the back were ruthlessly punished in the second 45 minutes by their opponents and they fell to another defeat.

That loss makes the game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday even more crucial and it is one that you feel the Owls must take all three points from. Moore will need as many of the currently injured players back available to him as soon as possible for the last few matches of the campaign. That is after he revealed that Chey Dunkley is the latest to suffer a setback with a hamstring problem.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore did outline some more positive news on the injury front revealing that both Green and Van Aken have now returned to training as they target their returns from respective Achilles and ankle problems. While he also added that the later will be looked at this week ahead of the clash with the Terriers.

He said: “Andre Green is back in training. He is working. It is great to have him back.

“We will look at Joost van Aken this week. He is back on the grass. With those bodies returning is great for us because we will need them for the run-in.”

The verdict

This is some positive news for the Owls who need to get both Green and Van Aken back to fitness as soon as possible, with Moore running out of time to save the club from relegation to League One. The former Doncaster Rover boss needs all the help he can get in terms of getting injured payers back and having more options available to him will only help him get the club back on track.

Sheffield Wednesday have been struggling to create many chances and score many goals all season, so Moore will be hopeful that Green can return to action with a real point to prove and show that he can make a difference in the final third. The Owls have barely seen anything of the former Aston Villa man since he arrived at the club, but his return in the next few weeks is the chance to change that.

Dunkley’s latest injury setback means that Moore is a little shorter in terms of options to choose from at the back. However, Van Aken will provide another body to chose from in the coming weeks when he returns to action. That is a major boost and could perhaps allow him to move Shaun Hutchinson back into midfield after he started in the defence against Norwich.