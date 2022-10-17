Darren Moore reveals plans for Dom Iorfa, Mallik Wilks and Jack Hunt at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday had three players miss out on being in their squad at the weekend – but the good news is Darren Moore has told the club’s official website he expects to get them some minutes again in midweek.

Dom Iorfa, Mallik Wilks and Jack Hunt all missed out in the league over the weekend and it might have had some worried that they could be on the sidelines.

However, the Owls boss has now revealed that their omission from the squad was nothing serious and he believes all three could get some action in the cup this midweek.

Wednesday will face off against the Leicester City reserve team on Tuesday night and with the side yet to have a win under their belts in the Papa John’s Trophy, they’ll be eager to at least get some points on the board against the Foxes.

Most importantly though, Moore will see it as a chance to try and get three key squad members back up to match fitness ahead of their next League One clash at the weekend. With the Owls set to play Lincoln away on Saturday, it will be important that he has as many options as possible for his side.

Wednesday cruised to a 2-0 win over Cambridge on Saturday thanks to goals from Lee Gregory, so they didn’t miss the trio too much. However, Iorfa has played eight times so far this campaign and is a crucial option at the back, Hunt is a useful name to have available on the flank and Wilks has two assists in just four games, so is always handy to have.

The good news then is that all three could play in midweek, as Moore told the club’s official website: “Hopefully all three, Mallik, Jack and Dom, will be alright. We’ll have a look at Tuesday, and if not then hopefully for the weekend. They’re just soreness really and we’d like them to get some minutes on Tuesday.”

The Verdict

Mallik Wilks has been excellent in terms of his chance creation and assist ability since arriving at Sheffield Wednesday, so to see the 23-year-old sidelined and missing out even sub appearances for the club is a blow.

Iorfa and Hunt have also proven to be really reliable options for the club in League One, so all three have been missed when it comes to performing in the league and the cup. The side haven’t struggled too much because of their superb depth but it is always handy to have good players available in every position.

With so many fixtures to fulfil as well, it is always good to bring players into the rotation and to get minutes under everyones belt. The three of them being available to at least get some minutes in midweek then is a welcome boost and should mean they can be on the bench at the very least at the weekend.

Moore will be delighted with his squad right now then and will feel they are in a strong position to keep pushing on in League One this season.