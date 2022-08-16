Latest News
Darren Moore reveals Peterborough United expectations ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash
Darren Moore believes Peterborough United will offer a good test of Sheffield Wednesday’s progress over the summer.
The Owls’ boss believes that a trip to the West Homes Stadium on Tuesday night will be a tough fixture that his side will need to come through to prove their promotion credentials.
Wednesday have started the League One season well, earning seven points from a possible nine.
But given the Posh have recently been relegated from the Championship, the 48-year old believes they will pose a stern threat to his side and expects as tough a game as they’ll face all campaign.
The Wednesday manager complimented the upcoming opposition, praising them for their experience and know-how and expects them to make a tough game of it on Tuesday night.
“Peterborough have got the players, the know-how and experience at this level,” said Moore, via the club’s official website.
“They’re a team that has come down from the Championship and they are expected to be up there and rightly so.
“It’s going to be a real tough game. There are never any easy games in League One and most certainly not away at Peterborough on a Tuesday night.
“It will be a top, top game and a real good test for us.”
Peterborough suffered defeat at the weekend, losing 2-0 to Plymouth Argyle which ended the team’s winning start to the new term.
Grant McCann will be hoping for a reaction from his side following a disappointing display on Saturday, with the club aiming to earn their way straight back up to the Championship at the first attempt.
The clash kicks-off at 7.45pm this evening.
The Verdict
It was a poor performance from Peterborough against Plymouth, but a full home crowd is expected this evening which should help the team prepare for the clash.
This will be a big game for both sides as they look to compete for the automatic promotion places.
Wednesday have had a busy summer with a lot of squad turnover, so this will be a big test as well to see how well all of these new parts have gelled together.
A good result for the Owls will really set the team up as one of the favourites for a top two spot in the league this season.