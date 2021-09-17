Darren Moore reveals major Sheffield Wednesday player boost ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be striving to label last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle as a freak defeat by getting back to winning ways against Shrewsbury tomorrow.

Darren Moore’s side had only conceded one goal in their first five games, but a trip to the south coast seemingly undone a positive start to the campaign.

The Owls could be welcoming Dennis Adeniran back into the side for tomorrow’s clash against Shrewsbury, with Moore issuing some positive news on that front to Yorkshire Live.

Adeniran has started four of the six League One matches thus far, scoring once in the process.

The 22-year-old joined the Yorkshire club from Everton in the summer, after spending the season with Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live this afternoon at his pre-match press conference, Moore spoke about Adeniran’s progress: “Dennis has been in the squad and trained this week. We are really pleased to have him back around.

“He is different to our other midfield players.”

The verdict

Adeniran brings the technical ability that players like Lewis Wing and Barry Bannan possess, but his athleticism and drive are different attributes that he has to offer.

Having the 22-year-old back in contention is a big boost for Moore, at a point where the midfield needs freshening up too.

Adeniran can be a big player for The Owls this season. He impressed with The Chairboys in the higher division, and whilst this is a completely different challenge, he has the ability to succeed at third-tier level.