Darren Moore reveals Jordan Rhodes stance amid Sheffield Wednesday contract dilemma

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has suggested that Jordan Rhodes will be at Sheffield Wednesday beyond the end of the season in his first press conference as Owls boss.

Moore has arrived at Hillsborough from Doncaster Rovers and is looking to direct Wednesday away from the relegation zone.

It will be a tough ask, but he definitely has a talented pool of players to choose from, even though results recently have nose-dived a bit after an impressive January under Neil Thompson.

One player who has been featuring recently for the Owls but his future isn’t so certain beyond the end of the current campaign is Jordan Rhodes.

After four years at the club, the contract of Rhodes expires in June and he hasn’t exactly repaid his transfer fee of £8 million in goals, let alone the wages he will have been paid in that time.

Rhodes will not be able to command the kind of salary he has been earning for years now, but it looks like the new manager has the 31-year-old very much in his plans.

“There’s a wonderful talent if we are looking at him as an isolated figure,” Moore said, per the Examiner.

“He’s a goalscorer, it’s about giving the players that platform where he can show his talent at that best potential.

“He’s one of the players we’re looking at moving forwards.”

The Verdict

If Moore uses a 4-2-3-1 formation that became his staple at Doncaster, then there’s only space for one striker in the Wednesday team.

Josh Windass threw his name back into the hat with two goals against Luton at the weekend, whilst Callum Paterson has led the line well at times this season.

But the most natural goalscorer out of them all is Rhodes, so there’s no wonder that Moore has targeted him as a player that he wants to get the best out of.

He would have to take a pay-cut, but Rhodes could very well still be at Hillsborough at the start of next season.