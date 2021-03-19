Darren Moore reveals irritating Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Chey Dunkley has picked up a fresh injury in training and is likely to be missing for a few weeks, Darren Moore has revealed.

Dunkley has been absent for a large portion of the season and missed the first three months of the campaign due to a fractured leg injury.

The defender has been limited to only 11 league appearances this season, and he last featured for Wednesday in February against Luton Town.

Dunkley had been showing signs of returning to full recovery after working with the medical team, and has recently been tipped to replace the suspended Julian Borner in the side.

But Moore has now revealed in today’s press conference that the 29-year-old has picked up another injury and is likely to missing for a few weeks.

Elsewhere, Sam Hutchinson will be assessed and a decision will be made ahead of the trip to Barnsley after he picked up a muscular injury, and everyone else is fine.

The Verdict

It’s another irritating blow for Dunkley and another disappointing moment in a frustrating season.

He obviously picked up a serious injury last season which cut into this season, and he just hasn’t been able to cement a place in the side because of that.

Wednesday do have other options to play in their back three, but at a time where results are badly needed, they need as many bodies available as possible.