Darren Moore reveals injury setback for Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has confirmed that Josh Windass has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has played just seven League One matches this season after he initially tore his hamstring in a pre-season contest against West Bromwich Albion, which meant that the forward needed to undergo surgery.

Windass made his comeback in November after four months on the sidelines and he proved to be the spark that the Owls were missing, scoring four goals as Moore gradually stepped up his game-time.

Unfortunately though Windass was struck down with another hamstring injury in February, with his last appearance coming against Morecambe where he played 73 minutes in a 2-0 victory.

Windass has been absent for Wednesday’s last 10 league encounters but he was thought to be stepping up his recovery in training with a view to returning to the matchday squad in the near future.

That won’t be happening immediately though as a fresh setback has occurred for the Owls’ talisman.

“Josh has had a little setback this week in training, we will assess him and see where he is at,” Moore said, per Wednesday’s Twitter account.

“We have edged him out of training for a couple of days and we’ll see how he is.”

The Verdict

Even though Sheffield Wednesday have had no issues with scoring goals in the last few weeks, Windass being back for the run-in would have been exciting.

He scored goals at Championship level last season and having scored four times in seven outings this season, it’s clear to see what he brings to the table.

Wednesday are definitely a stronger side with him rather than not being able to call upon him, and with some huge games coming up against play-off rivals in Wycombe and MK Dons in April, there will be hope that Windass can be back for those.

But with the way his season has panned out, you wouldn’t be hopeful of that being the case.