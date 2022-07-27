Darren Moore reveals how close Sheffield Wednesday player came to departing this summer

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said that Josh Windass’ proposed move to Atletico Talleres was never at the point where it was considered seriously.

Talleres, managed by Windass’ former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha made a six-figure offer for the forward, as well as publicly going on the record, via their President and manager, that they wanted to sign Windass this summer.

Darren Moore, though, suggests that whilst he understood the connection, it was never a move that was close to coming off.

“Listen it’s football; I get it. I get the connection because the manager there had previously worked with him.” Moore said, via YorkshireLive.

“For that to work there would have been so much red tape and we didn’t get anywhere near.

“The speculation I understand but it was never really at a point where it was considered seriously.”

Discussing the issue further, Moore believes that the public comments made by Talleres’ president and boss put pressure on Windass to react.

The Owls boss, however, states that he is happy the player didn’t do so.

“When that happens they’re kind of putting it on the player to react or act in a certain way.” Moore explained.

“I’m glad he never did.

“Those things happen because of the media hype. Clubs and people have their own media at the push of a button and I get it, but I was always pretty calm with it.

Quiz: The big Sheffield Wednesday summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 THE CLUB WERE FOUNDED IN 1867 TRUE FALSE

“I know when a deal is serious and when you have to consider it. I also know when it’s all talk I didn’t need to get involved in.”

Sheffield Wednesday get their League One campaign underway this weekend with a home tie against Portsmouth lined up.

Kick-off at Hillsborough is set for 3PM.

The Verdict

This was always a transfer that seemed an odd one.

It would have been strange for Windass to just up and go over to Argentina so randomly, even if the standard in the Argentine top-flight is higher than that in League One.

By the sounds of it, though, it was never a move that was ever close to being done.

Darren Moore’s comments on Windass being placed in a position where he may have reacted are very interesting indeed.

However, perhaps we can take Windass’ silence as confirmation that he was always happy to remain at Hillsborough.