Darren Moore reveals double Sheffield Wednesday injury boost ahead of Exeter City clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says that both Lee Gregory and Josh Windass should be back to face Exeter City on Saturday.

The attacking pair missed the 0-0 draw with Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday due to injury, but both are expected to return for the long trip down to Devon to take on the Grecians at St James’ Park this weekend.

It is a huge boost for Moore to have players of such quality available again. Windass is the club’s second top scorer behind Michael Smith with six goals, while Gregory has netted four times this campaign.

Both men were missed against the Rams in what was a dull affair, with Wednesday lacking an attacking threat and failing to create too many clear-cut chances.

The Owls squandered the opportunity to go top with the draw, but they are just one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.

“Gregory and Windass have trained this week. So we’re really pleased and providing [that] there’s no reaction (they could play),” Moore told Yorkshire Live.

“They’ve still got a few days where they can get some work into them.

“Providing no reaction they’ll both be part of [the] squad.”

Moore had less good news over midfielder George Byers, who has had a stop-start season due to a foot injury and has not featured since the end of October.

Moore is keen to see Byers make a return, but stressed the need for patience.

“We keep trying George but the injury has taken more time so we have to respect that.

“He wants to be right in terms of affecting games.

“In one of his foot muscles he had a real small tear.

“It was about getting that healed up and settled down.

“Once that happened, it was maybe a case of putting too much volume on it too soon,” Moore added.

“He sustained this injury and every time he’s stepped back on the pitch since, he’s not felt happy with it.

“Even though it looks promising, the day afterwards he’s felt sore and not felt 100 per cent.

“Even though he’s doing certain things and it looks promising, it’s about him feeling alright with it the day after. That’s where we are at it with it.

“We want to see a fit George Byers to be effective when he comes back but at the moment he doesn’t feel he’s quite up to that level yet.”

The Verdict

This is incredibly positive news for Wednesday.

Gregory and Windass are two of the best attacking players in the division and Moore will be delighted to have them back at his disposal.

Although Gregory has not hit the levels he was at last season in terms of goals, his all-round game is vital for Wednesday and he has forged a good partnership with Smith.

It is a more disappointing update on Byers, who has been hugely missed in midfield, but Moore is right to be cautious given his importance to the team.

Gary Caldwell has made a decent start to life as Exeter manager and they will provide a tough test for Wednesday this weekend, but with their key men back, the Owls should be confident of coming away with a result as they look to move into the automatic promotion places.