Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed he has held talks with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri ahead of the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final tie against Peterborough United.

Chansiri was disappointed with the first leg result but has sent "positive energies to the group".

Wednesday need a miracle after they were beaten 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium in the first leg but the good news is they're back at Hillsborough tonight, where they've lost just once in the league all season.

Failing to turn the tie around would mean another season in League One, which would be a heartbreaking fate given they finished with 96 points and were in a commanding position at the top of the table at one point.

Darren Moore holds talks with Dejphon Chansiri

Moore came in for plenty of criticism after the Owls missed out on automatic promotion and caught more flak after Friday's heavy defeat to the Posh but has made it clear he is keen to stay on at Hillsborough even if they're playing in the third tier next season.

That decision will ultimately come down to Chansiri, who has built a strong relationship with the Wednesday boss over the past few years.

Speaking to The Star, Moore revealed that he'd held talks with the Owls owner ahead of the second leg of their play-off tie but it seems their focus was on the Peterborough result rather than the manager's future.

He said: "We’ve had a good chat.

“And we’ve spoken about the game because obviously, he was there to see it live for himself. He saw how it ebbed and flowed, and he - like ourselves - was disappointed with it.

“Now though he’s very much looking forward to this game, he’s sending positive energies to the group, to the players, to the staff, which is great. He’s leading from the front.”

Should Sheffield Wednesday sack Darren Moore?

It would be harsh for Wednesday to sack Moore this summer.

2022/23 will ultimately be deemed a disappointing season if they miss out on promotion to the Championship but he achieved a club-record 96-point haul and had to deal with some difficult injury issues.

Supporters will point to the implosion against Peterborough and the fact they surrendered a sizeable lead at the top of the table in the final months of the campaign, which is fair.

But the quality of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town should be remembered as well but with them gone and three fairly weak looking sides dropping down from the second tier, the Owls are likely to be favourites to win promotion again.

Rather than rip things up and start again this summer, sticking with Moore seems the safer bet and is what he deserves.