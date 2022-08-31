Darren Moore reveals Championship interest in Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed to the Yorkshire Post that he has turned down Championship interest in one of his players.

The transfer window is set to finally come to a close on Thursday but there is still plenty of time for teams to do business for now.

The Owls boss will only be too aware of this, with the manager revealing that there has still been interest in some of his team even though the window is close to ending. He won’t be too keen to lose many of his squad players now, with the team looking to push on in the third tier.

So far this League One campaign, Wednesday have picked up where they left off last time around. They’re currently third in the division standings and have won four of their opening six games with just the one defeat.

Right now, they are one point off first place and will be hoping that come the end of the season, they will be in the top six at the very least as they try and claim a spot back in the Championship. That will involve holding on to some of their best players before the end of the window – but that might not be too easy.

That’s because Moore has revealed he has had to turn down a fresh approach from a second tier outfit for one of his players. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about whether he could sell any of his team, he said: “A Championship manager asked me out right about one of our players today at 2 o’clock today (Tuesday) and I told him ‘no’ so we move on.

“Hopefully it stays that way. I won’t disclose the name. Also, two days ago another manager, from this division, called us about one of our players and I told him no.” The Verdict Darren Moore will be desperate to hold on to the vast majority of his team before the window closes because he has built himself a solid team at third tier level now. They are strong in most areas and that has been proven by both their snatching of a play-off spot last season and the fact they have started the current campaign so well too. Granted, there is plenty of time left in League One this season and plenty of time for things to go awry for the Owls, but the signs are good so far. Wednesday then will be quite content with the side they have and will feel they can have a good go at achieving that elusive promotion this time around. If they were to lose an important player before the window shuts now though, it would mean a late scramble for a new signing. That could then derail all the progress the club have made so far – and that would be the complete opposite of what Moore wants this season.