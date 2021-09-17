Darren Moore reveals behind the scenes Sheffield Wednesday discussions

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their good form at Hillsborough when they welcome Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The Owls have won both of their home league games so far alongside keeping a clean sheet. With this in mind there have been some murmurs within the camp on looking to tie down some key players to longer term deals at the club.

Callum Paterson, Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt’s contracts run out this summer and the former two appear to be in negotiations with the club as reported earlier this week by the Sheffield Star.

In his pre-match press conference this afternoon Darren Moore said: “We will see how things go over the weeks and when we get news back we will be able to share with everyone.

“It’s all stuff in house.”

After concerns over the turnover of players following relegation from the Championship, Wednesday had a successful transfer window.

The finances of the club have been in question for some years now and they are still accommodating players with second tier wage packets, but Darren Moore has put together a hardworking group of players with clear promotion ambitions this season.

After two disappointing defeats on the road the Owls will be desperate to get back to winning ways this weekend.

The Verdict

Liam Palmer has been an excellent servant to Wednesday over the years and, approaching his 30th birthday, still has a lot to give to the side.

A testament to his ability at third tier level would be that the right back has been deployed at left back five times this season and not only has he not looked out of place but has still found ways to contribute to the side going forward.

One of the constants of an up and down period at Hillsborough, joining from Tranmere Rovers in 2013, Palmer is one squad member who deserves to be feeling a little more security around his future in the game in the second half of this season and a smaller contract extension would do that.