Highlights Darren Moore's return to Sheffield Wednesday as manager of Huddersfield Town is a highly anticipated match that carries extra significance due to his controversial exit from Wednesday and the poor start to the season for both teams.

Moore's departure from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer raised concerns about the team's future, and their current winless and bottom-of-the-table status suggests that they may have been better off if Moore had stayed.

The atmosphere at Hillsborough during Moore's return will serve as a gauge of the fans' feelings towards the club's situation, both on and off the field, and could further highlight the growing discontent towards owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Darren Moore heads back to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, now in charge of Huddersfield Town.

Football has an uncanny knack of writing its own headlines without needing much thought, and we have that case again this weekend as Huddersfield travel to face the Owls.

A Yorkshire derby always has something riding on it, and there's naturally extra incentive too given both are towards the wrong end of the table currently in the Championship, but there's even more spice for this fixture given Moore, only a matter of months ago, led this weekend's opposition to promotion last season.

Darren Moore's controversial Sheffield Wednesday exit

Moore shocked many when his exit from Sheffield Wednesday was confirmed over the summer, with it clear that he and owner Dejphon Chansiri were not on the same page.

Given what Moore had achieved with the Owls, winning promotion and getting them back to the Championship, there was natural concern as to what might follow and, indeed, ire was also expressed towards Chansiri for the way events unfolded.

Clearly, what happened in the summer has led to Wednesday rather bumbling into the new campaign - they are winless in the league, bottom of the table, and without a manager once more after the swift dismissal of Xisco Munoz.

Would things have been different had Moore stayed? You can never be certain, of course, but the safe money would surely have suggested they'd be in better shape than they are right now.

Hillsborough's atmosphere to gauge Sheffield Wednesday fans' feelings

Moore's return to Hillsborough this weekend is bound to be full of emotion and, surely, it is going to serve as a real litmus test of how Wednesday fans are feeling this year about their situation both on and off of the field.

Even if Wednesday had been high-flying this season, Moore would have rightly earned a warm reception on appearing out of the tunnel this weekend but, given where the Owls are in the league, it feels as though there's going to be a lot more than that expressed.

What's happened with Xisco has only shone a further light on the summer departure of Moore and what a potentially missed opportunity it was, given how his players were responding to him.

Indeed, it feels as though, especially if Moore and Huddersfield win this weekend, there will be further exasperation at those higher up the club, following on from the growing discontent we've already seen towards Chansiri this year - thanks to the poor results and the Moore situation.

Time will ultimately tell as to who Wednesday go for next, but it's clear Chansiri and co. really need to get it right, or all the good work Moore and his team did over the past couple of years will be quickly undone.

The ex-Wednesday boss' return to Hillsborough is laced with intrigue and plot lines, then, and will shed a further spotlight on the mood at the club.

Things kick-off at 3pm in the Steel City, but the atmosphere beforehand could be just as interesting.