Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has described fans' frustration as "understandable" after the Owls' 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United in last night's League One play-off semi-final first leg but refused to speculate on what it could mean for his future.

The EFL play-offs got underway at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday in what turned out to be a nightmare evening for the visitors.

Wednesday failed to make the most of early chances and then went behind to Jack Taylor's strike, which Cameron Dawson should have kept out at the near post.

Things went from bad to worse not long after when Joe Ward's long-range strike deflected off Marvin Johnson and went in off the crossbar.

Peterborough bagged a third early in the second half when Kwame Poku finished off a fast counter-attack and then Jonson Clarke-Harris nodded in a fourth inside the final 10 minutes, which looks to have put the tie beyond them.

Darren Moore responds to Sheffield Wednesday fans' frustration

There were boos and chants of "You're not fit to wear the shirt" as the Wednesday travelling support vented their frustration.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Moore offered his response to the reaction of the fans.

He said: "That's understandable because of the result tonight and what they saw tonight. So that's understandable.

"Right now, all we can do is regroup in the morning as a group and make sure that next week we give a better account of ourselves."

Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday future

Pressed on what failing to win promotion could mean for his future, he said: "We'll regroup now. We've still got a game to so it's too early to speculate. You know what I'm like, I never go on the what-ifs, I just go on the facts.

"We can't speculate because when you speculate in this game, it's got a funny knack of giving you something completely different so it's pointless me saying the what-ifs and all that. What we are doing is going with the facts. Tonight we had a bad night for us, next week we go again, and we've got to give a better account of ourselves."

Wednesday need a miracle to keep their season and promotion dreams alive.

If they don't get it then questions will certainly be asked about whether Moore is the right coach to take them forward.

Given his side won a record 96 points this season, sacking him would seem harsh but the club chiefs may feel that another season in League One requires fresh direction.