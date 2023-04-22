Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has sarcastically thanked Bristol Rovers' boss Joey Barton's for his midweek comments regarding his side.

The Owls ran out 2-1 winners against Barton's side on Tuesday night, giving them a much-needed three points in the race for automatic promotion.

Barton, though, was left unimpressed by the visitors to the Memorial Stadium, producing some rather scathing comments about their style of play, and aiming plenty of digs their way.

What did Joey Barton say about Sheffield Wednesday?

After the midweek match, first of all, Barton criticised the style of play employed by Darren Moore's side, suggesting that they would not be good enough to remain in the Championship if they do win promotion.

Barton told BristolLive: "Look, I think Sheff Wed are third tonight and after playing against them, and I say this with the greatest respect to them, but they are not easy on the eye, are they?"

"What did they have, 180 passes or something? I know they’ve beaten us 2-1, but if you play that type of football, that ain’t going to keep you in the Championship."

Barton added: "I don’t worry about us building a team capable of challenging if that’s the benchmark. I know they’ve 12, 14, £15million budgets, the last two opponents, but the standard at this level is certainly attainable for us if we find a bit more maturity in our performance and we get a bit more consistency, which I think will come from lads accumulating minutes and experience."

"We have just got to keep building on the solid foundations of, from our perspective, a successful season. Getting in the division was key, but consolidating and staying in the division, which the lads have done with games to spare, now the lads get a taste of the top end of the division and there is absolutely nothing to fear if Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are to go by."

Initially, Moore adopted a sarcastic approach to the comments, showing that he was not taking Barton's criticism too seriously.

When questioned about Barton's comments, Moore replied sarcastically, via The Star: "I’d just like to say ‘Thank you Joey for your kind words.’”

Later, though, he went on to offer a more serious response:"We know Joey can be vocal. Listen, we wanted to go to Bristol and take three points. We took three points. He’s got his own reading of the game and that’s down to Joey, we’ve got no problem."

“We got the win in a difficult game. With him commenting on where we are, that’s understandable. I sincerely wish Joey all the best going forward. That goes for his team and his football club too.

"The work he’s doing is good, he’s got a lovely team and he’s taking the team forward in terms of the players he has down there, the style of player and he’s bringing the club together.

“But we had a job to do and that’s what we did. It was a hard game, but it was one we navigated well in terms of how we went down there with our approach.

“There are certain games that are horses for courses and you have to be adaptable.”

Does Joey Barton have a point?

Barton, as Moore points out, will have his own interpretation of how things went down, and given Barton is managing a smaller side with a smaller budget, you can understand his frustration at not being blown away by teams he considers above Rovers.

The same happened recently when he criticised Derby.

As Moore said, it was horses for courses and even if it was not the best performance, at this stage of the season, and given Sheffield Wednesday's recent form, the most important thing is winning football matches and putting three points on the board.