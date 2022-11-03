Darren Moore responds as Sheffield Wednesday linked with transfer swoop for defender

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has cooled talk that the club could move for Grimsby Town’s Anthony Glennon in the January transfer market.

Whilst there is still plenty of football to be played for the New Year, clubs will now be looking ahead to the window as they look to strengthen their squad mid-season.

And, it had been suggested that the Owls were monitoring left-back Glennon, along with Championship duo Sunderland and Hull City.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the FA Cup tie with Morecambe on Friday night, Moore was quizzed on a deal for the 22-year-old and he indicated that there was nothing in the rumours.

“Honestly, I would tell you if he was but I’ve not heard anything of it.”

The defender has established himself as one of the top performers in League Two with his displays for Grimsby, but Wednesday are well stocked for options at left-back right now, with Reece James, Marvin Johnson and Jaden Brown all at the club.

But, there are doubts about the long-term future of the players as James is on loan and the other two have deals that expire in 2023.

The verdict

It’s good of Moore to answer this and whilst you can’t always take what a manager says about a transfer at face value, the fact he didn’t try to avoid the question suggests this is not a player on Wednesday’s radar.

As mentioned, the left-back position is one that doesn’t need addressing in January, so he may be a player the club consider ahead of next season.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what business does get done at Hillsborough in the New Year as they look to make the right additions to help their promotion push.

