Darren Moore relaxed over potential Sheffield Wednesday issue that could emerge over key player in January

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has suggested that he is relaxed about the fact that Burnley do have the option to recall Bailey Peacock-Farrell from his loan spell in January.

Peacock-Farrell has been an excellent addition to Sheffield Wednesday’s squad so far this season since he arrived on a season-long loan deal from Burnley.

The objective of the loan was to get Peacock-Farrell playing regularly and get more confidence into him after he spent most of last season on the bench for Burnley in the Premier League.

That is certainly what has happened and the keeper has made a number of vital saves for the Owls in their opening five League One matches.

The obvious standout moment for the keeper was the penalty save away at local rivals Rotherham United to help the Owls record a 2-0 win.

The keeper has been able to repeat that trick on international duty with Northern Ireland. He enjoyed another excellent evening for his country making a crucial penalty save in their goalless draw with Switzerland on Wednesday.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore revealed that Burnley do have the option to recall Peacock-Farrell in January but he insisted that he is not thinking about that at this stage.

He said: “We know why we brought him here. I am pleased the fans can see the ability that he has.

“I don’t look to January because it is a long way away.”

On his performances so far this season for both Sheffield Wednesday and Northern Ireland he added: “He has been excellent. We will catch him later today or tomorrow.

“His performances have been excellent. He has been solid.

“He has made some remarkable saves.

“There’s a lot more to come from him. I’m sure he will say that he has got a lot more to offer. He seems to be getting stronger.”

The verdict

Recall clauses midway through the campaign are very common in season-long loan deals.

It is therefore not a surprise that Burnley wanted to protect themselves and Peacock-Farrell by inserting that into the deal with the Owls this summer.

However, unless Burnley were to suffer an injury crisis in the goalkeeping department between now and the winter window, you would not expect them to want to disrupt Peacock-Farrell given the momentum he is picking up this term.

Peacock-Farrell was signed for Burnley with an eye on the future and potentially being able to replace Nick Pope down the line of he moves on from Turf Moor.

Therefore, it makes sense for him to stay with the Owls for the campaign and continue to gain more confidence ahead of returning to his parent club next summer.

Losing Peacock-Farrell in January would be a major blow for the Owls, but Moore is right that there is little that they could do about that so he should not be overly worried at this stage.