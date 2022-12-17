Darren Moore reiterates Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer stance as top-flight club chase 28-y/o

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that Hearts have not made an offer for Callum Paterson.

The versatile Scotsman started his career with the Edinburgh outfit and chief executive Andrew McKinlay is the latest figure from Tynecastle to confirm that they want to bring Paterson back to the club.

However, that hasn’t gone down too well with Moore, as he explained to Yorkshire Live that despite the talk, there has been no formal proposal for the 28-year-old, who is out of contract with the Owls in the summer.

“Honestly, as I speak here now we’ve not had anything from Hearts and so I have to take it as they have been speaking in the papers. If it is, then no problem – each to their own. But in terms of anything officially coming in here, we’ve not heard anything so we’ll just carry on as normal.”

Paterson hasn’t featured as regularly as he would’ve liked this season but he has still played an important role, which includes scoring a stoppage time equaliser last time out against Exeter City.

The verdict

This is an interesting update as you would’ve thought from the comments coming from Hearts that they would be more advanced with a potential move.

Either way though, it seems they will try to sign Paterson in the January window and his contract situation means that Wednesday are in a difficult position if the player doesn’t sign an extension.

So, this is one to monitor but it will be tough to replace Paterson if he does depart as he is a great player to have in the squad given his versatility and experience.

