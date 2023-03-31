Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has rejected any accusations that his side did not do enough in the January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

It was a window that saw two players return to their parent clubs, and one player arrive on loan - Aden Flint from Stoke City.

With Wednesday's form having dipped of late, and the club suffering plenty of injuries, it has been suggested that Moore may have some regrets over how the January transfer window transpired.

What has Darren Moore said?

The Owls boss, though, believes the club did everything they could to bring players in, and that the club are not crying over spilt milk in terms of the players that they missed out on.

“The January window wasn't just about us choosing not to bring players in, it was about opposition clubs not bringing their right players in and not allowing us to take players." Moore replied to The Star when questioned on the club's lack of January transfer activity.

"That's how the January transfer window went.

“There were a couple of bodies that we went for and it wasn't us, it was the opposition club that at the last stage didn't allow us to take the player and the player has ended up staying in their building.

"That was a disappointment, but we just get on with it.

“What has been damaging is the injuries that we have sustained, but at the same time we're not crying over spilt milk. We'll continue to carry on and we'll focus on Saturday.

“We can look back on the January window but the fact is we did try.

"There were a couple of bodies you look at and you think, if we had them now they would have been useful in the positions they play that would have certainly been a help.”

With the club now sitting second in League One, it is a home clash up against Lincoln City next.

Kick-off at Hillsborough is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have been so good this season that it almost seems strange that criticism is now being levelled at Darren Moore and his side.

After a recent dip in results, though, questions are bound to be asked as people look for answers and possible reasons behind such dip.

Given this wasn't an issue we were talking about until their drop in form, though, I'm inclined to suggest this is a slightly unfair criticism being levelled at the club.

That is even more so the case when you consider Moore's comments and the fact the club were indeed active in the transfer market.

Sheffield Wednesday will pick things back up again, of that I'm sure.