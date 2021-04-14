Darren Moore reacts when asked about Sheffield Wednesday’s plans for next season

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that he has yet to have conversations with Dejphon Chansiri over any potential plans for next season following the Owls 2-0 defeat against Swansea City.

Moore’s side are now looking in real danger of falling into the third tier after their second successive defeat with them guilty of making too many individual errors in their loss against Swansea.

It leaves the Owls in a desperate situation in terms of the Championship table, with them still seven points adrift of safety with only five more games left for them to play.

At this stage, the club are going to potentially have to start drawing up serious plans for League One next season. Although Moore speaking to the media refused to give up on the prospect of the Owls turning things around and keeping themselves in the Championship.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore revealed that as of yet he has not held talks with Chansiri or the rest of the Owls’ hierarchy over any plans for next term. Instead, he insisted that his immediate focus in on the current campaign with him believing there is still important points that can be picked up to get them out of trouble.

He said: “No, I haven’t had a conversation about next season because it’s still all to play for this season. I won’t lift my head at all with that and we move on to Saturday which is another important game for us.”

The verdict

It is surprising at this stage that talks would not have been held between Moore and Chansiri in terms of preparations should the worst happen, and the club is demoted to the third tier. At this stage, it does seem like relegation is a very real potential prospect for the club and they cannot just ignore that and hope that things are transformed against the odds in their last five matches.

Moore will need to know what kind of situation he will be faced with next term if they are relegated and how many of his players he can keep, or how many would need to leave the club to save money on the wage bill. Those types of things would take time to sort out and should not be left to the last minute when and if their relegation is indeed confirmed.

You can understand the focus needing to be on the pitch still with the potential for them to still find enough points to survive the drop. However, the lack of planning in the event of relegation at this stage could be a major issue when it comes to the summer.