Darren Moore reacts following crucial Sheffield Wednesday win

Darren Moore praised the way his Sheffield Wednesday team responded as they beat Cheltenham 4-1 to move into the play-off places.

With many rivals for a top six place not playing today, the Owls knew it was a great opportunity for them to take advantage, but they got off to a bad start as they trailed to an Alfie May goal after just four minutes.

Massimo Luongo would equalise within minutes, with three unanswered second-half goals ensuring a convincing win for Moore’s men.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, the boss was delighted with the character his side displayed knowing how important the game was.

“I was really pleased with the quick response after we went behind. We were level at half time and made a couple of adjustments to the team. Once Lee Gregory scored that great goal, it settled us down. Bailey made a big save at 2-1. It was all about getting three points today.”

The Owls, who are two points clear of seventh placed Sunderland, are back in action when they host struggling Wimbledon next week.

The verdict

At this stage of the season it is all about the result, with moving into the top six the only thing that mattered today for Wednesday.

So, to do that in style will be a big boost for all connected to the club, and Moore is right to praise the players for reacting well to the early strike that went against them.

Now, it’s about building on that against Wimbledon, which is another game Wednesday will feel they have a great chance in.

