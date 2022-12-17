Darren Moore reacts as Sheffield Wednesday sign off double deal

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has spoken of his delight at seeing Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston sign new contracts with the club.

The teenage duo have been impressing in the under 18s and under 21s recently, with Moore admitting to them training with the first team to help with their development.

Both put pen to paper this month to commit their futures to the club, signing deals that’ll see them remain at Hillsborough until 2025, with Moore on hand to congratulate them.

Speaking to The Star about the news, Moore said: “It’s another two youngsters that have committed – and they’re two really good players. Two players that are doing extremely well, and have been in and around the first-team group.

“They’re making the transition from U18s to U21s and into the first team – and what they’re learning is that passes that are on in the U18s aren’t there at first team level.”

The club has struggled to develop their own players in recent years, something Moore is keen to change at the club. He wants to ensure there’s a clear pathway for academy players with Fusire and Shipston being a testament to that.

“I’ve made my point clear that we have to develop our own, and there needs to be a pathway.

“Those two have signed, we’re really pleased, and hopefully they’re two names we can mark down for the future.”

The Verdict

It’s a positive step in the right direction for the club who fell foul of their ambition in recent years.

Overspending led to the club dropping into League One, which ultimately blocked the pathway for youngsters coming through, with the first team suffering a glut of highly paid players.

With that mindset and ethos changing, it should spark an exciting new chapter for the club with Darren Moore and the forefront of that.

With Shipston and Fusire both earning new contracts, it should spark a wave of youngsters wanting to commit their futures to the club.