Darren Moore reacts as Sheffield Wednesday pick up a point from opening day thriller

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted his side need to improve defensively, although he praised their spirit after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day of the League One season.

The Owls went ahead early on through Marvin Johnson, but a remarkable 14-minute period in the second half saw four goals scored, with three going to the visitors, who appeared set for three points.

However, a Fisayo Dele-Bashiru strike late on would rescue a draw for the Wednesday, who showed plenty of attacking threat throughout.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore gave an honest assessment of the game, as he acknowledged there are areas to improve, but he was quick to highlight the spirit the side showed to ensure they didn’t lose.

“We made an excellent start and had momentum in the game. I was really pleased with our response in the second half. The goals were avoidable and there is work to be done. We scored three excellent goals, which is great from our point of view.

“The disappointment is the goals we conceded but I was pleased with the character and fight we showed to get back into it. We wanted to win the game. I felt there were moments in the game where we made the wrong decision.”

The verdict

This was certainly an entertaining game for the neutral but you can understand why there is plenty of frustration for Moore.

As he says, on one hand the defensive side just wasn’t good enough from the Owls today but that’s perhaps no surprise considering there is a few new faces in the team.

As well as that, there was a fighting spirit displayed from the group and that is certainly pleasing as Wednesday gear up for what will be a tough campaign.

