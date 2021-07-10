Darren Moore makes big Sheffield Wednesday transfer claim as midfielder arrives

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed his delight after the club secured the signing of Dennis Adeniran ahead of Championship clubs.

The midfielder was announced as an Owls player before the pre-season victory over Chester on Saturday, with the 22-year-old going on to play in the win.

Whilst the Yorkshire outfit have been operating under an embargo, they are allowed to bring in players on a free, so the deal for Adeniran, who was available after leaving Everton this summer, went through.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore explained how landing the midfielder was a real coup for the Owls, as well as outlining his qualities.

“I am really, really pleased to have someone of that calibre in there. He is real different to what we have got in midfield. We had a bit of competition for him from the Championship but I made it clear to him that I wanted to bring him here to Sheffield Wednesday..”

“He can play at number eight and play further forward up the pitch. He will bring great energy to us and he has got good quality on he ball.”

Despite failing to breakthrough at the Premier League side over the years, Adeniran has played competitive football at a high level having featured for Wycombe in the Championship last season.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

The boss is clearly a fan of Adeniran otherwise they wouldn’t have pushed to get this deal finalised but his comments give the fans an insight into what they can expect from the player – and they’re sure to be pleased!

Moore seems very enthusiastic about this addition and fans will be delighted to hear that they have a mobile, energetic midfielder who is capable on the ball as well, because that’s an area of the pitch that needs strengthening.

So, it’s now down to Adeniran to show why Moore has so much belief in him and he could go on to become a key player for Wednesday moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.