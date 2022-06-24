Darren Moore reacts as Sheffield Wednesday capture signings from Championship club

Darren Moore is excited by the prospect of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe joining up with the rest of his Sheffield Wednesday team this season.

The pair were announced to have signed for the Owls earlier this month, arriving from Rotherham United.

The Wednesday boss is hopeful that Ihiekwe will bring a level of leadership to his side’s backline that will elevate it to the next level.

The 48-year old also highlighted Smith’s goal scoring prowess and believes that he can carry that form into his team as they aim for promotion from League One this season.

The former West Brom manager is happy to have strengthened his team at both ends of the pitch and expects both to hit the ground running from the start of their careers at Hillsborough.

“For me they will bring a wealth of experience and a wealth of leadership,” said Moore, via the club’s official website.

“One will bring goal prowess and a better ability to help you win games and the other will bring a solidity to your backline.

“We have strengthened both boxes in terms of ability, size and presence.

“It does what it says on the tin. If you look at their playing records over recent seasons, the stats speak for themselves.

“They have a robustness and fitness to their game which is exceptional.”

The pair both helped Rotherham earn promotion to the Championship last season, and will now be targeting a repeat of the same feat this campaign.

Smith scored 19 goals and earned six assists as the Shrimps finished 2nd in the table.

Wednesday missed out on promotion following a semi-final play-off defeat to Sunderland.

The Verdict

This is a great couple of signings for Wednesday ahead of the new season.

Bringing both in early ahead of preseason could also be crucial in helping them bed into the team from the get go.

Moore has high expectations for both, which is reasonable given how well they performed for Rotherham last campaign.

Wednesday will be one of the favourites for promotion this year, so have a lot to live up to over the next few months.