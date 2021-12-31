Darren Moore reaction emerges after Sheffield Wednesday humiliated by Sunderland

Darren Moore was left incredibly disappointed with Sheffield Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to Sunderland on Thursday night.

The Owls were only capable of holding three training sessions in the lead-up to the game due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the club.

However, this was the team’s first loss in League One since a 2-1 defeat at home to Oxford United in early October.

“It was not good and I am really disappointed,” Moore said, via Sunderland Echo.

“We’ve only been able to train three times as a squad but I won’t use that as an excuse because we’ve stepped into the arena and not performed.

“It was our first chance to do the double over a team this season. We spoke about that before coming here.”

This defeat leaves Wednesday eighth in the League One table. This was an opportunity to gain on the play-off places squandered due to Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 loss at Ipswich Town.

The gap to sixth place Wycombe now remains five points.

Moore voiced his displeasure with his squad at full time, it was a humiliating defeat for his side.

“I said to the players we will get back to training and work,” continued Moore.

“I had a go at them in there. I have let it be known that the standards out there tonight was not good enough.

“I can’t display what was said in there. Rest assured, I had a go at them.”

Victory for Sunderland means they leapfrogged Rotherham to go top of the table. Rotherham have a game in hand, but Sunderland will top the table going into 2022.

Sunderland have now won two games on the bounce and are unbeaten in nine league games, with their most recent defeat coming in the reverse fixture with Wednesday.

Moore’s side will face Shrewsbury next, who are 16th in the table.

The Verdict

It’s been a turbulent month for Sheffield Wednesday, much of it out of Moore’s hands.

Yet, a 5-0 loss will always be painful no matter the context. Moore was right to be critical, even with the disruption that the Covid-19 outbreak has caused.

Wednesday will need to come back from this immediately. Fortunately their next game, against Shrewsbury, will be a much more winnable game than an away trip to the league leaders.