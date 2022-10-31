Darren Moore provides update over Sheffield Wednesday player amid fitness concerns

There could be some good news for Sheffield Wednesday fans this weekend, with boss Darren Moore revealing to The Star that Reece James could be back in action this weekend.

The defender has been sidelined in recent weeks with an injury and it came as a real blow for the Owls, with the full-back having slowly become an important part of the fold. He played eight times in League One before his injury, managing one assist to boot.

However, the last action that the 28-year-old managed was 45 minutes of game time right at the beginning of October against Plymouth Argyle. Since then, he has been ruled out and has had to watch on from the sidelines.

The good news for the club then is that, as they approach a new month, the player could once again be available for selection. James is apparently now ‘touch and go’ for the Morecambe fixture at the weekend and it means that if he manages to get up to full fitness in time, then he could be back in action.

It will come as good news for Wednesday, who have managed to fly up toward the top end of the League One table this season, even in the absence of the defender. They are currently third and are likely eyeing an automatic promotion spot over a play-off berth.

It means the side will need strength in depth in every position and if James can get even a few minutes of action at the weekend, it will be good progress made by the 28-year-old.

Speaking about the player then, Moore said: “He might be touch and go for Morecambe. He will get a good week’s training in him. Reece is a naturally fit boy so we will have a look at him and see how he is for the Morecambe game.”

The Verdict

It shows how good Wednesday can be and how much squad depth they probably do have in the fact that they haven’t missed James too much.

The defender has played in eight games so far this season and was one of their go-to defenders before his injury and yet even though they have played games throughout the month of October without him, they remain right up near the top of the table and are well amongst the play-off places.

To have the full-back return to the team then – without the Owls having lost much of their league standing – should mean they are now even stronger and could really push on for more of an automatic spot this season. If they can get that, it would be a big achievement for Moore.

The club then will be happy to see James back and his return to the team could come as soon as the game against Morecambe.