Darren Moore provides update on Sheffield Wednesday pair ahead of Wimbledon clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed Saido Berahino is available for selection today against AFC Wimbledon.

The Owls are looking to continue their good form and consolidate their place in the top six by picking up three points at Hillsborough, and the boss confirmed to the club’s media yesterday that they will be able to call on the former West Brom striker.

“Saido has come back fine, straight back into training and is fine. He had 90 minutes of game time, come back unscathed and has trained.”

Meanwhile, Moore gave a positive update on defender Lewis Gibson, although he is still not close to returning to the XI.

“Gibson is back now, back on the pitch and we’re just making sure with him. He’s back on the pitch and progressing, if everything goes well then he will join back up with the team. I would say at least a couple of weeks before we can consider him.”

Wednesday, who have the best home record in the league, will fancy their chances today against a Wimbledon outfit that haven’t won since December.

The verdict

This is good news regarding Berahino as he is a good finisher and will have a role to play for the Owls during the run-in, including today.

With Gibson, it’s a shame that he still won’t be ready for a few weeks but Wednesday’s defensive crisis has eased somewhat now, so Moore will feel he has enough quality to cope.

So, the only focus will be on the big game later on, with the Yorkshire outfit seeing this as a great opportunity to record another home victory.

