Darren Moore provides update on Sheffield Wednesday key man ahead of Sunderland match

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was uncertain about the fitness of key defender Dominic Iorfa when he spoke ahead of the Owls’ hosting of Sunderland on Tuesday evening, with quotes are provided by the Sunderland Echo.

Chey Dunkley has stepped into the void very well in recent weeks and has the ability to be a commanding defender at League One level. However, Iorfa had been a standout player for the Owls in building a steady top six push at the start of the campaign.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man’s bulky physique, ability in the air but also composure in possession has played a part in all facets of Wednesday’s play so far this season and his return cannot come quick enough.

Darren Moore explained: “We will assess it and have a look. It is 50/50.