Darren Moore provides update on Sheffield Wednesday key man ahead of Sunderland match
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was uncertain about the fitness of key defender Dominic Iorfa when he spoke ahead of the Owls’ hosting of Sunderland on Tuesday evening, with quotes are provided by the Sunderland Echo.
Chey Dunkley has stepped into the void very well in recent weeks and has the ability to be a commanding defender at League One level. However, Iorfa had been a standout player for the Owls in building a steady top six push at the start of the campaign.
The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man’s bulky physique, ability in the air but also composure in possession has played a part in all facets of Wednesday’s play so far this season and his return cannot come quick enough.
Darren Moore explained: “We will assess it and have a look. It is 50/50.
“It is another injury we could have done without. We will continue to work through it. We are having to make adjustments. We are fighting for one another. These things happen in football.”
Wednesday have lost a lot of points from winning positions in the last month or so which has prevented them from breaking back into the top six. Sunderland at home on Tuesday evening presents one of their tougher tests of the season so far in a battle between two of the biggest clubs in the division.
The Verdict
The fine margins are having a huge influence on Wednesday’s season. They are not a free-scoring side at all which has given more importance to Iorfa holding it together at the back, two set pieces proved their undoing in a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town on Saturday making it clear what Moore’s side need to work on before the Black Cats test.
15 games into the season now the group of players that arrived at Hillsborough in the summer have had enough time to gel and build an understanding on the pitch. If the Owls cannot keep pace with the top six in the coming months then there will be frustrations from the stands around Moore’s position in the dugout.