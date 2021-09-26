Darren Moore provides update on missing Sheffield Wednesday trio

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that Florian Kamberi and Theo Corbeanu are both fit and should be ready for Tuesday’s clash against Wigan Athletic but George Byers will miss that game due to injury.

All three players missed the Owls’ 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town yesterday, though Kamberi and Corbeanu were part of the squad that travelled to Portman Road.

A late Conor Chaplin goal meant that Wednesday were forced to split the points with their fellow League One promotion hopefuls after Dennis Adeniran had put the visitors ahead.

Moore’s side won’t have to wait long for their chance to get back to winning ways as they travel to league leaders Wigan on Tuesday.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss has provided an update on three of his missing players from Saturday and revealed that two of them should be ready to feature if needed.

He said: “He [Kamberi] was fit but out of the squad. He was here today and so was Theo Corbeanu. They were both fit and available. They will be ready should I need them to come in on Tuesday.”

Byers won’t be fit, however, having been sidelined since the 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Moore explained: “George is working at the minute with the physios and we are making sure he is right before we unleash him again.

“George had a little bit of tightness. It is nothing substantial.

“We are making sure when we get him back that he is ready.

“Do I think George will be ready for Tuesday? No, but maybe we will have a look in regards to the weekend and see how he goes.”

Are these 22 Sheffield Wednesday stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Jack Brown is the club's highest appearance maker. True False

The Verdict

Moore may have been hoping from slightly more from Kamberi and Corbeanu this season, with the attacking pair adding just one goal and no assists between them since arriving on loan.

Even so, having both available for the game against Wigan is a boost – particularly given how little time the Owls have to rest due to their game yesterday.

The Latics look set to offer them a stern test but beating them away from home could be something of a statement win for the Yorkshire club.

It’s a blow that they won’t have Byers available for that game but it does seem as though he should be back soon.