Darren Moore provides update on key Sheffield Wednesday player ahead of Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday had to endure what was a crushing defeat to fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth in midweek and boss Darren Moore will no doubt be keen to cast that fixture out of his side’s memory.

Next up for the club is Cheltenham, who won’t be easy to beat themselves. They’re currently 14th in the division and will be eyeing some more steady progress in League One this campaign. However, the Owls could have a boost ahead of that fixture with Moore claiming to Yorkshire Live that George Byers could be fit for the game at the weekend.

The midfielder has been in scintillating form for Wednesday so far this campaign, appearing in nine games and bagging three goals despite his positioning on the field. Aside from his goal tally, the 26-year-old has been solid in terms of his performances in general and has helped to keep the Owls ticking over.

Byers though has been unable to feature for the club since an injury in the middle of September. The last game he featured in was his side’s draw with Ipswich and he has since had to watch on from the sidelines.

Wednesday have been determined to have him back in contention for the squad and supporters will be pleased to here that he could certainly feature for Darren Moore’s outfit against Cheltenham – although it will depend on how he fares in training according to the club’s boss. If he can get through it and is up to match fitness, he could be a part of the 18.

Speaking about the player to Yorkshire Live then, Darren Moore said: “We’ll assess George over the next couple of days before Saturday and see where he’s at… We’ll see if he can get trains over the next few days, and if so we’ll assess him for Saturday.”

The Verdict

George Byers has been an important player for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season when he has been able to feature and the sooner they can get him back into the squad the better.

They won’t want to rush the midfielder of course, as that could set the 26-year-old back even more. They’ll want to keep him as fit as possible so that he can feature for most of the league season and that will mean managing his return carefully and ensuring he doesn’t aggravate any injuries.

It is positive news to see that a return is clearly not far off for Byers and to even have him in the squad for the weekend would be a boost. Even if the player can just manage a few minutes off the bench, it will no doubt please the Owls’ fans to see him strutting his stuff in the centre of the field again.

That though will depend on how he trains – so if he isn’t quite up to scratch, it appears the wait might continue to see Byers back in Wednesday colours.