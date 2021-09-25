Darren Moore provides update on influential Sheffield Wednesday man after injury worry

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that a knee injury forced Barry Bannan off in today’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town.

The creative midfielder has been a key figure for the Owls over the years, and he is expected to be pivotal for the Yorkshire outfit as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

However, Bannan wasn’t at his best at Portman Road, with Moore replacing the Scotsman in the second half.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the former Doncaster chief explained the reasoning behind the substitution, with Bannan seemingly set to be assessed in the coming days.

“It was a knock. I think it was the back of his knee. Hopefully it is nothing too serious.”

It’s a short turnaround ahead of the next game, with Wednesday back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on league leaders Wigan Athletic in what is a very important clash for both.

The draw today means Moore’s men are without a win in four league games.

The verdict

This is a worry as whilst Bannan wasn’t at his best today, and he hasn’t been for recent games in all honesty, he is still a class act that brings plenty of quality to the team.

Moore’s initial message sounds pretty confident but he’s obviously not going to be in a position to know the extent properly.

So, it will be a case of waiting and seeing but the big game against Wigan in the week might come too soon, which would be a blow, even if it gives others the opportunity to step up.

