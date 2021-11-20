Darren Moore provides update on future of Sheffield Wednesday man

Darren Moore has confirmed that Lewis Gibson has left Sheffield Wednesday and returned to Everton following the injury that he picked up.

The defender joined the Owls on a season-long loan back in August but he has endured a tough time with injuries since arriving at Hillsborough.

Gibson had to wait until October to make his debut but a muscular problem picked up later in the month means he has only played two 45 minutes for the club, one of which was in the league.

The latest issue prompted doubts about his future at Wednesday, and Moore gave an update on the situation when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“He is back at Everton. We don’t foresee him coming back because of the length of the injury. Right now we are discussing with Everton what is the best course of action with him.

“We’re due a phone call with Everton any moment now. It has been going back and forth. We’re waiting to see in terms of reaching a final decision with him.”

Moore has defensive problems heading into the busy Christmas period with Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa out injured currently as well.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

You have to feel sympathy for Gibson because he would’ve been hoping to make a big impact at Wednesday but it just hasn’t happened at all due to fitness issues.

From Moore’s perspective, it’s hugely frustrating as well, as the club had done well to bring in a talented defender but he just hasn’t been able to get on the pitch enough.

Now, a return to Everton makes sense, and you would expect an agreement to be reached to cancel it ahead of January as the Owls have to find a replacement.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.