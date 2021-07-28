Darren Moore provides update as he weighs up off-field Sheffield Wednesday decision

Darren Moore has revealed that he is confident of bringing in a new first-team coach at Sheffield Wednesday before the season opener at Charlton on August 7.

The 47-year-old was appointed as the Owls chief earlier in the year and he named Paul Williams as his assistant as the team battled for survival in the Championship, where they ultimately came up short.

However, it was confirmed over the summer that Williams would be moving on for personal reasons, giving Moore an issue when it comes to assembling his backroom team.

Since then, no replacement has arrived, but speaking to the BBC, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore gave an update on the situation.

“We have looked at it and hopefully we can make an appointment before the start of the season. We have three or four candidates that are right for the position, it’s just getting the right one.”

Moore has been leading things during Wednesday’s pre-season, with Jamie Smith a member of staff that he brought in following his appointment also helping him right now.

The verdict

This is good news for Moore because whilst he is clearly capable of doing the job, as he is now, he will need another coach to help him during the season.

But, it’s not just about getting in anybody, as he needs someone he can trust and a coach that shares his values and beliefs on how the game should be played.

So, they’re right not to rush this process and it will be interesting to see who does come in as it sounds like a decision is close.

