Darren Moore provides Sheffield Wednesday transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted to The Star that the club are nowhere near putting together the kind of squad that they need at present.

The Owls have already been busy in the current transfer window, with the likes of Jaden Brown, Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo all joining from Huddersfield Town, Everton and Queens Park Rangers respectively so far.

Meanwhile Wednesday have seen the likes of Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes, Osaze Urhoghide, Keiren Westwood and Liam Shaw all depart the club among others this summer, thus heightening the need for fresh blood to be brought into Hillsborough.

Speaking recently on the situation involving the club in the current window, Moore was quick to provide the following update:

“We’re looking to bring bodies in. We’re still nowhere near where we should be squad-wise, nowhere near… We’re working hard to continue to bring bodies in.

“Whether they are over this week, or just hopefully as soon as possible. I’d like to think as soon as possible – we’re working extremely hard.

“It’s three weeks until the actual official start of the season and we know it’s two weeks before the cup match. We’re looking to bring players in and have them included in those squads.”

Moore has also suggested recently that a few more trialists could be coming in during pre-season, which means that Wednesday are casting the net wide in search of further signings.

Meanwhile some of the current squad continue to be linked with potential departures, including captain Barry Bannan, who was most recently said to be of interest to Brentford and Swansea City.

The Verdict

I think it is slightly alarming to see how little business Wednesday have conducted so far and if they are to have any chance of going up, they really need to pull their fingers out.

They are in desperate need of firepower up front and further depth in defence, with these key areas looking very bare following what was a mass exodus of players this summer.

If they can get a proven goal scorer in through the door, that will at least take some of the pressure of the likes of Josh Windass to produce in the final third on a regular basis.

There are some good free agents out there, whilst the club will also be interested in whatever loanees are available this summer as the sides higher up the pyramid look to send out their best young talent to gain experience.