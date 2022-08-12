Darren Moore provides Sheffield Wednesday transfer update

Darren Moore has confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday remain on the lookout for new players although new recruits are not imminent.

It has been a very productive window for the Owls so far, with Moore bringing in plenty of experienced players at this level as he looks to build a group that is capable of winning promotion.

Despite that, there are still areas of the squad that Moore would like to address and he gave an update on the transfer situation when speaking to the club’s media this afternoon.

“At the moment, nothing has changed. We’re glad we got a lot of work done early in the window as you can see how hard it is to bring players in at this point. It’s a fierce market but we’re still working.”

The Yorkshire outfit are back in action tomorrow when they take on Charlton Athletic at Hillsborough, as they look to build on a positive start to the campaign that has seen the side pick up four points from their opening two league games.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

Pleasingly for Wednesday, they aren’t in a position where they are desperate to bring in new players, with the win over Sunderland in the week highlighting the depth Moore has available to him.

As he says, that’s because of the work they did in the summer, so the recruitment team deserve plenty of credit for that.

Of course, they are still in the market for quality and it will be interesting to see if they can get any other deals over the line before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.