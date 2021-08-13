Darren Moore provides Sheffield Wednesday team news update pre-Doncaster

Sheffield Wednesday have been without the services of Olamide Shodipo in their opening two matches of the season, while Callum Paterson was forced off with a concussion in the Owls’ league opener, Darren Moore gave an update on both situations in his pre-match press conference, with quotes sourced from YorkshireLive.

The Owls shared a goalless draw with Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign, with Moore’s men gaining some familiarity with new teammates in looking to build a promotion push. The manager told the press however that they are likely to still be without the services of summer addition Olamide Shodipo.

Moore said: “We can assess Midy after the weekend and hopefully he can then start really picking things up. It is good news that he has reacted well to the treatment.

“We don’t want to rush anything. He is still in the capable hands of the medical team and they are doing a great job with him.”

It did not look good when talismanic striker Callum Paterson was taken off on a stretcher inside the first ten minutes of Wednesday’s trip to the capital last weekend.

However it would seem that all is well again and Paterson has a chance of being involved at Hillsborough on Saturday to face Doncaster Rovers.

Moore continued: “He’s (Paterson) under a protocol over the last few days where it has been as long as he doesn’t have any reactions.

“We will give him every opportunity and will see how he is in the morning and go from there. He is fit and strong enough.”

Moore goes up against his previous employers on Saturday, he left Rovers to attempt to save Sheffield Wednesday from Championship relegation last season.

The Verdict

The services of Callum Paterson would be a huge boost ahead of their league return to Hillsborough.

The signs are good with Shodipo as well, who will be looking to hit the ground running after an impressive loan spell with Oxford United last term.

The Owls are firm favourites given their restored home advantage and will want to begin some positive momentum at home, along with Sunderland they will most likely have the biggest home support in the division and looking to harness that energy to build their promotion bid.

