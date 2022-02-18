Darren Moore provides Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Doncaster clash

Sheffield Wednesday are on a sustained positive run under Darren Moore and many are expecting them to break into the play-off places before the end of the season.

The Owls have won ten, drawn seven and lost four of their last 21 league outings, to recover their season and give them a chance of winning promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Wednesday actually took a lot of credit from a 2-0 defeat at home to league leaders Rotherham United last weekend, certainly creating the better chances on what was a difficult playing surface at Hillsborough.

This weekend they travel to the Keepmoat Stadium to take on 23rd placed Doncaster Rovers and Darren Moore had the following injury update to announce when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “We won’t risk Gregory this weekend.

“We feel with Kamberi, Sow, Berahino and Paterson, they have an attacking prowess and they can come in and stake a claim.

“They are chomping at the bit to get game-time and show a level of performance to keep momentum going.”

Not risking Lee Gregory suggests that Moore is confident of picking up maximum points from the trip to Doncaster and is happy to show faith in some fringe players to get the job done.

The Verdict

Moore has been under a lot of pressure this season with Wednesday sliding down the table following an encouraging initial stretch of the campaign.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Donny for the large part of two seasons before joining the Owls last term, the club’s predicament this time around makes the job Moore did at the club even more respectable.

Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo and George Byers have made up a pretty formidable defensive trio in recent weeks with the Owls hoping to catch the likes of Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland in the final few months of the season.

Anything but three points would be a disappointing outcome on Saturday.